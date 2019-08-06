Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.84.

TPR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 85,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

