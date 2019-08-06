Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 74 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after acquiring an additional 603,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,531,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,592,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,999. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup set a $202.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

NASDAQ CME traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.73. The company had a trading volume of 483,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,474. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

