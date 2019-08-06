Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.