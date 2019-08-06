Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.00

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Northwest Natural by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

