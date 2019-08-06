Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.54 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49. Novanta has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

