NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) will post its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

