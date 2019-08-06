nUSD (NUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One nUSD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.94 or 0.04883379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About nUSD

NUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for nUSD is havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

