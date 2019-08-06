NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $27.33 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.54.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.91 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 358.21%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 68,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,931,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,035,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after buying an additional 695,712 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,036,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,564,000 after buying an additional 488,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,858,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after buying an additional 140,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,738,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

