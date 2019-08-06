Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of NES traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

