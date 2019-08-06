NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,269,000 after buying an additional 124,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.60. 6,141,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,096. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

