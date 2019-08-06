NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 157,715 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,269,000 after purchasing an additional 124,922 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 4,579,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

