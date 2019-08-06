NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NSFDF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

