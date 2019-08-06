Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New $917,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,001.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,787,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $129,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.