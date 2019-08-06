Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. 799,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $648.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

