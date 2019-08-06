Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.