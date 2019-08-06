Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $874,003.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,070. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 126,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

