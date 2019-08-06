Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.25. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 9,923,982 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ifs Securities lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 653,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 108,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 7,716,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

