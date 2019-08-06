Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€23.90” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.29 ($29.41).

FRA RWE opened at €24.87 ($28.92) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.31. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

