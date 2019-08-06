OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. 13,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after buying an additional 231,770 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.