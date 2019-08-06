Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.07 for the period. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.79 EPS.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 1,251,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,133 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.