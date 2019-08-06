Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.03-3.07 EPS.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,133 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.