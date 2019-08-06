On Track Innovations (OTIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. On average, analysts expect On Track Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

On Track Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 44,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,498. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

