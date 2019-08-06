Opacity (OPQ) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $60,537.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00240008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01336276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

