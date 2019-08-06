Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) were down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 474,295 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

In other Ora Banda Mining news, insider Mark Wheatley bought 300,000 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$40,500.00 ($28,723.40). Also, insider David Quinlivan 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th.

Ora Banda Mining Company Profile (ASX:OBM)

Ora Banda Mining Limited operates as a gold exploration, evaluation, and development company primarily in Australia. It also explores for nickel and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Davyhurst and the Mt Ida gold projects, which are located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie. It also holds interests in the Siberia, Golden Eagle, Riverina, Callion, Waihi, and Lady Ida projects.

