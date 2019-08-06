Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

