OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.81 million.OraSure Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

OSUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,596. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $184,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

