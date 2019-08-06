Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $547,611.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,383.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,475. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.