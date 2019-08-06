Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 961.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. 837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.17. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

