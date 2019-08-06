Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

