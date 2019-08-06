Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,686,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,771,000 after buying an additional 313,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,615,000 after buying an additional 931,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,150,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,494,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,096,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,186,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,042,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,996,000 after buying an additional 116,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 9,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,564. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

