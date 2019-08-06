Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 709.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 202,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 716.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 197,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,068,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,611,000 after acquiring an additional 162,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 40.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 440,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 126,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $430,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,352.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.