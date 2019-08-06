Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,220,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,760,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,319 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,027.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

NYSE:LPX traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. 73,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.49 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

