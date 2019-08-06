Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 38,625 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,674,000 after buying an additional 727,114 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. 435,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,556. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

