Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,555 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,961,000 after purchasing an additional 306,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,540,000 after acquiring an additional 973,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,194,000 after acquiring an additional 644,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 979,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,040,000 after acquiring an additional 92,936 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,721. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

