Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 6,077 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

