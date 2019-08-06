Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Trading Up 80%

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI)’s share price was up 80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,251,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,554% from the average daily volume of 75,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.