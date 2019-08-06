OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.45, approximately 23,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

