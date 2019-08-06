Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

