Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.44. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 795,954 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $94.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.48.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

