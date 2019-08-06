Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 17,525 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 23,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

