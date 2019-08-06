Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 400 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $2,507,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 103.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

