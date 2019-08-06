Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITE. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,263,000.

BMV:ITE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53.

