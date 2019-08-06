Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.21. 1,873,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,270. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.