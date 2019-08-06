Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock worth $1,405,359 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 2,455,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,003. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

