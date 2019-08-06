Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 769 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $436.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $494.91. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

