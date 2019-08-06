Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,380. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGI. TheStreet cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.