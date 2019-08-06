Patterson Companies (PDCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO):

8/6/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2019 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Patterson Companies was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2019 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies’ Animal Health segment has been displaying solid performance of late. Also, the Dental unit saw a year-over-year upside in recent times. These apart, the company provides a wide range of consumable supplies, equipment, software and value-added services. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are the key catalysts. On the flip side, declining Dental Consumable revenues has been plaguing Patterson Companies for quite some time. Moreover, the company narrowed its earnings per share view. Management expects headwinds in the technology-based equipment business to persist through fiscal 2019. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year.”

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 822,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

