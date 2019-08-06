Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.