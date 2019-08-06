PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

PC Tel has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PC Tel has a payout ratio of -73.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PC Tel to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,200.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

