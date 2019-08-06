PeerStream (PEER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PEER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. PeerStream has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

